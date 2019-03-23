US media suffers panic attack after Mueller fails to deliver on much-anticipated Trump indictment

Important pundits and news networks have served up an impressive display of denials, evasions and on-air strokes after learning that Robert Mueller has ended his probe without issuing a single collusion-related indictment.

The Special Counsel delivered his final report to Attorney General William Barr for review on Friday, with the Justice Department confirming that there will be no further indictments related to the probe. The news dealt a devastating blow to the sensational prophesies of journalists, analysts and entire news networks, who for nearly two years reported ad nauseam that President Donald Trump and his inner circle were just days away from being carted off to prison for conspiring with the Kremlin to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Showing true integrity, journalists and television anchors took to Twitter and the airwaves on Friday night to acknowledge that the media severely misreported Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia, as well as what Mueller's probe was likely to find. They are, after all, true professionals.

Also on rt.com No new indictments!? Mueller concludes Russiagate probe, Dems demand ‘underlying evidence’

"How could they let Trump off the hook?" an inconsolable Chris Matthews asked NBC reporter Ken Dilanian during a segment on MSNBC's 'Hardball'.

Dilanian tried to comfort the MSNBC host with some of his signature punditry.

"My only conclusion is that the president transmitted to Mueller that he would take the Fifth. He would never talk to him and therefore, Mueller decided it wasn't worth the subpoena fight," he expertly mused.

"My only conclusion is that the President transmitted to Mueller that he would take the 5th. He would never talk to him and therefore, Mueller decided it wasn't worth the subpoena fight." @KenDilanianNBC on Mueller concluding his report. #Hardballpic.twitter.com/MjQYCj13AD — Hardball (@hardball) March 22, 2019

Actually, there were several Serious Journalists who used their unsurpassed analytical abilities to conjure up a reason why Mueller didn't throw the book at Trump, even though the president is clearly a Putin puppet.

"It's certainly possible that Trump may emerge from this better than many anticipated. However! Consensus has been that Mueller would follow DOJ rules and not indict a sitting president. I.e. it's also possible his report could be very bad for Trump, despite 'no more indictments,'" concluded Mark Follman, national affairs editor at Mother Jones, who presumably, and very sadly, was not being facetious.

It’s certainly possible that Trump may emerge from this better than many anticipated. However! Consensus has been that Mueller would follow DOJ rules and not indict a sitting president. I.e. it’s also possible his report could be very bad for Trump, despite “no more indictments” — Mark Follman (@markfollman) March 23, 2019

Revered news organs were quick to artfully modify their expectations regarding Mueller's findings.

"What is collusion and why is Robert Mueller unlikely to mention it in his report on Trump and Russia?" a Newsweek headline asked following Friday's tragic announcement.

What is collusion and why is Robert Mueller unlikely to mention it in his report on Trump and Russia? https://t.co/DPwbGLJhP2pic.twitter.com/Ukeer48R8r — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 23, 2019

Three months earlier, Newsweek had meticulously documented all the terrible "collusion" committed by Donald Trump and his inner circle.

"No collusion"? Here are all the Trump associates who had contact with Russians during the 2016 campaign https://t.co/A4LS47igiipic.twitter.com/mh4YZesOPJ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 12, 2018

But perhaps the most sobering reactions to the no-indictment news came from those who seemed completely unfazed by the fact that Mueller's investigation, aimed at uncovering a criminal conspiracy between Trump and the Kremlin, ended without digging up a single case of "collusion."

This is scary. Hope she finds some help — Chad Wensloff (@cwens70) March 23, 2019

None for colluding with Russia — Troy Pallotto 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TroyPallotto) March 22, 2019

For the last two years your network has engaged in a ceaseless, error-ridden, and unhinged effort to tie Trump to a conspiracy w/ Russia. It hasn’t panned out. If you’re not going to own up to that, why say anything? — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 22, 2019

The denials, evasions and bizarre hot takes are made even more poignant by the fact that just days ago, there was still serious talk about Trump's entire family being hauled off to prison.

"You can't blame MSNBC viewers for being confused. They largely kept dissenters from their Trump/Russia spy tale off the air for 2 years. As recently as 2 weeks ago, they had @JohnBrennan strongly suggesting Mueller would indict Trump family members on collusion as his last act," journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

You can't blame MSNBC viewers for being confused. They largely kept dissenters from their Trump/Russia spy tale off the air for 2 years. As recently as 2 weeks ago, they had @JohnBrennan strongly suggesting Mueller would indict Trump family members on collusion as his last act: pic.twitter.com/nPlaq5YVxf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 23, 2019

While the Mueller report has yet to be released to the public, the lack of indictments makes it clear that whatever was found, nothing came close to the vast criminal conspiracy alleged by virtually the entire American media establishment.

"You have been lied to for 2 years by the MSM. No Russian collusion by Trump or anyone else. Who lied? Head of the CIA, NSA,FBI,DOJ, every pundit every anchor. All lies," wrote conservative activist Chuck Woolery.

The Mueller report is in and there will be no more indictments. You have been lied to for 2 years by the MSM. No Russian collusion by Trump or anyone else. Who lied? Head of the CIA, NSA,FBI,DOJ, every pundit every anchor. All lies. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) March 23, 2019

Internet mogul Kim Dotcom was more blunt, but said it all: "Mueller – The name that ended all mainstream media credibility."

Mueller - The name that ended all mainstream media credibility.



No matter what you think of Donald Trump. His unexpected rise to power has educated the entire world about what’s wrong with US politics, the fake news media and the deep state. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) March 23, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!