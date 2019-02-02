Awful moment of colossal Brazil dam collapse caught on CCTV

Russia suspends INF treaty in ‘mirror response’ to US – Putin
Published time: 2 Feb, 2019 08:51
View from above of a dam owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA that burst, in Brumadinho, Brazil January 25, 2019. © Reuters / Washington Alves
Newly released CCTV footage shows the horrifying moment a mining dam in Brazil collapsed catastrophically, leaving more than 300 people dead or missing.

The colossal disaster happened on January 25 in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Harrowing CCTV footage obtained by Brazilian channel TV Globo shows the exact moment of the shocking collapse that unleashed a powerful torrent of sludge, destroying everything in its path and washing away roads, buildings, and villages.

At least 110 people were killed, while 238 more are still unaccounted for.

A ceremony was held at the fatal site on Friday to mark a week since the catastrophe. Rescuers momentarily stopped looking for bodies and police helicopters released flower petals over the ruined area. A priest also said a prayer in front of a tall cross that had been erected in the mud.

Rescue workers attend a mass for victims in Brumadinho, Brazil February 1, 2019. © Reuters / Adriano Machado

The company that owns the ore mine, Vale SA, has been ordered to pay a fine of 250 million reals (US$66.32 million) for various violations that led to the collapse – one of the biggest environmental penalties in Brazil’s history. A state judge also ordered Vale to freeze 5 billion reals (US$1.3 billion) on its accounts to pay for the damage caused by the dam rupture.

Vale is linked to another dam disaster in the same region in 2015. The catastrophic failure of a dam jointly owned by the mining company flooded the river below with toxic iron waste, killing 19 people and displacing hundreds more.

