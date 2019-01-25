200 people missing after dam burst in Brazil – fire brigade

Firefighters in Brazil are searching for about 200 people missing after a dam at an iron ore mine burst. Scores of people were trapped by the the river of sludge released when the dam failed.

The dam, owned by mining firm Vale SA, partially collapsed on Friday, sending torrents of mud and sludge into the forest and villages below. The effluent washed away roads and destroyed buildings in its path.

Uma barragem de mineração se rompeu no início da tarde desta sexta-feira (25) em Brumadinho.https://t.co/fCwZryeXWP



🎥Reprodução WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/HJpprlvHzC — Jornal Hoje em Dia (@jornalhojeemdia) January 25, 2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed condolences, and announced that the MInisters of Regional Development and Mines and Energy, as well as the country’s Civil Defense chief have been sent to the area.

Lamento o ocorrido em Brumadinho-MG. Determinei o deslocamento dos Ministros do Desenvolvimento Regional e Minas e Energia, bem como nosso Secretario Nacional de Defesa Civil para a Região. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 25, 2019

The dam is operated by the same company that oversaw another dam in the same state of Minas Gerais that suffered catastrophic failure in 2015. The worst environmental disaster in Brazil’s history, the incident flooded the river below with toxic iron waste, killing at least 17 people and displacing hundreds more.

The river of sludge forced the evacuation of some residents. This local TV footage shows a rescue mission. #Brumadinhopic.twitter.com/sfNTDAaiQy — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) January 25, 2019

