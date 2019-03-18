Man fires on passengers in tram in Utrecht, Netherlands, several injured, attacker at large - media
Published time: 18 Mar, 2019 10:31 Edited time: 18 Mar, 2019 10:56
Police stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht where a shooting took place © AFP / Robin van Lonkhuijsen
Multiple shots were fired in a tram in a Dutch city of Utrecht, leaving several people injured, police said. Emergency services and anti-terror teams have arrived at the scene.

A square around a tram station outside downtown Utrecht is on lockdown following the shooting, local media reported. Police have cordoned off the area and adjacent streets, but the perpetrator managed to escape.

Ambulances and emergency services are also present although the number of injured is yet to be clarified.

Medevac helicopters have been send in to airlift the wounded, Utrecht police have said. they also urged drivers to make way for medical vehicles.

U-OV, a local transport company, said tram services were suspended all around the city.

