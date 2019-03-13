‘Enough to joke with Putin’: Turkey’s FM reveals his Russian language skills

Meeting with older students at a Turkish university, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed his efforts to learn Russian, saying he has even gotten good enough to share a joke with Putin.

Cavusoglu said his dedication to learning Russian comes from a desire not to break the educational environment, even after leaving university and entering politics. He also indicated that he hoped to one day complete his doctorate.

Akdeniz Üniversitesi bünyesinde çalışmalarına devam eden Tazelenme Üniversitesi'nde yaş almış gençlerimizle buluştuk. Tecrübelerinden ve aktif yaşantılarından bir kez daha feyzaldık, yenilendik, tazelendik. @tazelenmepic.twitter.com/nf24IkQxxw — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 13, 2019



I’m striving to learn languages as the opportunity comes. I’ve got my Russian to a medium level, I even can speak it enough to joke with Putin. I’m working to improve myself in other areas. I’m planning to get a doctor degree one day, if I have the opportunity. I’d like to come to the AU [Akdeniz University] as a student.





Following his speech, Cavusoglu was presented with hand-knitted sweaters made by several of the students. The politician was so impressed he tried one on on stage, announcing that it suited him well.

TC Dışişleri Bakanımız Sayın Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu'na Akdeniz Üniversitesi 60+ Tazelenme Üniversitesinin Atatürk Konferans Salonu’ndaki dersine katılımı sırasında bir öğrenci tarafından örülen kazak hediye edildi.

Sayın Bakanımız ısrarlar üzerine kazağı giydi ve yakıştığını söyledi. pic.twitter.com/5qYwWf8idc — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Fan (@FanMevlut) March 13, 2019

As Washington ramps up pressure against Turkey, Ankara has become increasingly close to Moscow. Cavusoglu met Putin last August in the Kremlin, where he invited the Russian leader to Ankara on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

