Russiagate won’t die: Moscow will ‘shank’ Paul Manafort in prison, MSNBC analyst predicts

Paul Manafort’s 4-year prison sentence will allow Moscow to more easily murder him, MSNBC’s favorite Russia expert has declared – never mind that the presiding judge said the case had nothing to do with “Russian collusion.”

The former Trump campaign manager received 47 months in prison for tax and bank fraud – a punishment far less severe than the 24 years recommended by prosecutors. During sentencing, US District Judge T.S. Ellis said that locking Manafort up for two decades would be “excessive,” noting that “he is not before the court for anything having to do with colluding with the Russian government.”

Judge tells the courtroom that Manafort is not being sentenced for anything related to the Special Counsel's investigation into Russian interference.



Ellis said "He is not before the court for anything having to do with colluding with the Russian government” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) March 7, 2019

This can only mean one thing, according to MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance, a former Navy cryptologist who served in the Middle East but then transitioned to styling himself as a knowledgeable Russia expert: “Manafort may be headed to white collar jail but that just means Russia can more easily get a shank in him,” Nance tweeted, using highly sophisticated cryptologist lingo for ‘assassination’.

Manafort may be headed to white collar jail but that just means Russia can more easily get a shank in him. https://t.co/Y7zBzWSIvg — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 8, 2019

Clarifying his hot take for those who can’t keep up, Nance said Manafort won’t be poisoned by the FSB, but instead will likely meet his end at the hands of “subcontractors” working for the Russian mafia or “anbillionaire (sic) he owes money to.”

Manafort is aware of the jagged Russian daggers awaiting him, which is why he won’t confess to Mueller of his supposed Russian links, according to Nance.

The question is been asked should Manafort actually fear for his life from Russia? The threat is not from the FSB using exotic poisons but subcontractor Russia Mafia & an billionaire whom he owes money. The physical threat to his life is real. That’s why he won’t talk. https://t.co/LhLP7bgvb1 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 8, 2019

Still, Nance’s expertise failed to convince the naïve doubters that Moscow would want to murder someone who was sent to prison for crimes unrelated to Russia

Which is more crazy here: the suggestion that Russia will now try to "get a shank in" Paul Manafort while he serves his prison term, or the fact that @MalcolmNance is an "intelligence analyst" for a major cable news network, MSNBC? https://t.co/KT7zASUMIRpic.twitter.com/uR1QYOFrDT — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 8, 2019

There's no evidence of that. — Just Passing Jones (@FrederickLittl3) March 8, 2019

As Glenn Greenwald inconveniently pointed out, Manafort’s sentencing is in keeping with the growing list of Trump associates charged with unrelated crimes but presented as Russian collusion co-conspirators by the media.

Though numerous outlets have reported he's close to being done, Mueller's work isn't officially over so this could change. But the *fact* remains that the number of Americans he has indicted or charged (let alone convicted) for election-conspiring with Russians is .... zero: https://t.co/Eey2jlTUKI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 8, 2019

Malcolm Nance isn’t the only blue-checkmarked wise man to suggest that Moscow wants Manafort dead – though some believe he better stay behind bars and weather the shankings as opposed to getting ‘Novichoked’.

The sooner Manafort is out the sooner the Novichok threatens for his role exposing Kilimnik. Maybe this joke of a sentence is his worst nightmare. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) March 8, 2019

Ranking among the most celebrated Russiagate disciples, Nance counts meme-filled Russian “cruise missiles” as one of the many anti-American tactics he has uncovered.

