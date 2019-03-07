‘He plays better than me!’ Jose Mourinho tests skills during match with son (VIDEO)

Star manager Jose Mourinho went head-to-head against his son, Jose Mario, a former Fulham youth goalkeeper, as the two played a friendly. Mourinho will be joining RT for coverage of the Champions League.

“I always love playing with my dad. It’s amazing!” Jose Mario, 18, said after the two met in a friendly match. “We used to do it on the holidays all the time, at the beach, anywhere.”

“I played with him since he was a kid,” Mourinho said. He has coached many distinguished players throughout his long career, but when it comes to skills on the pitch, he admitted that his son is better.



“Now I miss more! He plays better than me, of course.”

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager is launching a new show on RT – ‘On the Touchline with Jose Mourinho’. It will focus on UEFA Champions League coverage.

Mourinho previously covered 2018 World Cup highlights on RT, providing insight and analysis of the tournament.

