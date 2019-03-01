‘I threw my guts up’: Man disgusted after finding TOOTH in Singapore Airlines meal

A passenger on a Singapore Airlines flight wound up with an extra tooth in his mouth after he tucked into an in-flight meal containing a very unwelcome surprise. The horrified man is less than pleased by the airline’s response.

Bradley Button was enjoying the rice in his in-flight meal on a flight from Wellington to Melbourne on Tuesday until he heard a loud crunch, and soon discovered what appeared to be a tooth in his mouth that definitely wasn’t his own.

“I threw my guts up,” he told the Australian Associated Press. “For the rest of the flight I was not well, just the idea of having someone else’s body part in my food is not nice.”

Here's a stomach churner for you:

As Bradley Button neared the end of the rice in his Singapore Airlines meal, there was a sickening crunch.

He spat out what was in his mouth and there it was - a tooth that was not his.@AAPNewswirehttps://t.co/ixSwQp8k0E — Kaitlyn Offer (@KaitlynOffer) February 27, 2019

Button says when he told the flight attendant she tried to tell him it was a “small rock” and “was adamant that she needed to take it away for testing.”

“It was without a shadow of a doubt a tooth," he said. He took a photograph of what appears to be part of a molar and another passenger confirmed it looked like a tooth.

Also on rt.com Chinese airline sues passenger who threw coins into engine for good luck

Button wasn’t impressed when the airline gave him a $75 voucher that he could only use for duty free purchases on Singapore Airlines flights.

Singapore Airlines said it is investigating the incident and the foreign object has been sent to be tested. “Once the results of the analysis are known, we will determine what the most appropriate course of action to take is,” a spokesman said.



Like this story? Share it with a friend!