Nature brings part of Israel’s separation wall down as Palestinians rejoice (VIDEO)

Heavy rain and flooding in Jerusalem caused Israel’s separation wall to smash open, allowing Palestinians to see the rest of East Jerusalem, temporarily, at least.

Severe rain caused a section of the wall to fall at the Shuafat refugee camp near Anata in East Jerusalem on Wednesday, after the ground it was built on collapsed, revealing a wide open space where the towering concrete stood moments before.

Watch | Heavy rainfall causes a collapse of a section of the Israeli segregation barrier near the town of Anata, northeast of Jerusalem, today. pic.twitter.com/ZtEnx0j3Hx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 27, 2019

Palestinians are seen celebrating in footage filmed at the wall, with many taking in the new unobscured view of East Jerusalem.

The Separation Barrier, dubbed the apartheid wall by critics, snakes around the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with 85 percent of the wall encroaching as much as 18km (11 miles) inside Palestinian territory. The wall is 8 meters (26 ft) high in parts and blocks Shuafat’s 30,000 residents from accessing the rest of East Jerusalem without going through checkpoints.

Also on rt.com ‘Apartheid Road’ opens in West Bank, with one side for settlers & the other for Palestinians

As footage of the hole in the wall began to circulate, social media users commented on the usual sight, with many celebrating the fall.

Even Mother nature knows this is wrong & is fighting back. — Without Labels (@withoutlabels2) February 27, 2019 Men may forgive, but nature will never. — Formambuh M. L. (@formambuh) February 27, 2019 Thank you may all of it fall down — Mondli Msomi (@lusanda124) February 27, 2019

About 90,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem found themselves on the wrong side of the separation wall when it was erected.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.