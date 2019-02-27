Surf, turf and... lava: Trump and Kim's mouth-watering Hanoi menu revealed (PHOTOS)

The Hanoi peace summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has proved a tense, and somewhat awkward, affair and even the first dinner between the two has generated controversy.

Following Kim Jong-Un’s rather awkward arrival in Hanoi, in which his armored train overshot the platform and his interpreter was forced to sprint to catch up, many thought the kinks would be ironed out ahead of one of the most eagerly anticipated peace summits in recent memory.

Also on rt.com Trump shakes hands with Kim Jong-un ahead of denuclearization summit in Vietnam

Alas, this was wishful thinking, as the US press corps was soon unceremoniously booted from its hotel which just so happened to be where the North Korean leader was also staying. Next, there were the reported back-and-forth negotiations over the dinner menu for the two world leaders, which the White House was apparently extremely keen to keep “super simple” and avoid any opulence.

Happening Now: President Donald J. Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un at dinner in Hanoi. pic.twitter.com/gzAlLqStWf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 27, 2019

Finally, the pair sat down for what appeared to be a rather straightforward surf’n’turf menu, with refreshing shrimp cocktail to start, followed by succulent sirloin steak accompanied by a mouth-watering pear kimchi (a fermented cabbage popular on the Korean peninsula).

President Trump touches Kim Jong Un’s elbow as they get ready to have dinner on day one of their second summit. pic.twitter.com/mmUTOL59Ps — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) February 27, 2019

For dessert, a decadent ‘chocolate lava’ cake with chocolate crumble, berries and vanilla ice cream chased down with a dried persimmon punch, which is often used as a remedy for heartburn (probably best after consuming lava, chocolate or otherwise).

From the international press, only the Wall Street Journal’s Vivian Salama was allowed to attend the dinner, while North Korean media had relatively unimpeded access, according to disappointed US reporters.

White House blocked most print reporters from Trump-Kim Jong Un dinner after reporters shouted questions at Trump in earlier meeting. Then, in dinner, Trump praised a photographer for his good pictures. Then, he joked that the "media make us look very good!" Per pooler @vmsalama — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 27, 2019

North Korean reporters were allowed in the Trump-KJU dinner tonight. US print reporters were blocked by the White House after shouted questions at an earlier event. Needless to say, the North Korean reporters do not shout questions. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 27, 2019

can’t tell you first hand what happened at trump-kim dinner because wire reporters were cut after asking questions in first two sprays. comes day after wh press got kicked out of file center because of north korean objections to media at kim’s hotel https://t.co/z1Ct4Yc7b9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) February 27, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!