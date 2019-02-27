HomeWorld News

Trump shakes hands with Kim Jong-un ahead of denuclearization summit in Vietnam

Published time: 27 Feb, 2019 13:02 Edited time: 27 Feb, 2019 13:15
©  REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Donald Trump has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of a summit in Vietnam during which the two men are expected to discuss the decnuclearization of the Korean peninsula face-to-face for the second time.

Trump and Kim shook hands, smiled and posed for photographs in front of the press before heading into a dinner accompanied by secretary of state Mike Pompeo and other North Korean officials.

Trump told Kim that there was “tremendous economic potential” and a “tremendous future” in store for North Korea. He called Kim a “great leader” and said that he looked forward to a “very successful” summit in Hanoi.

Kim said that the two men had been able to “overcome all the obstacles” to have the second historic meeting.

Trump also said he was happy with the speed of negotiations between the two countries so far. The US president has made no secret of the fact that he believes he should win the Nobel Peace Prize for his negotiations with Kim.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands before their one-on-one chat during the second U.S.-North Korea summit at the Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam February 27, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Leah Millis

