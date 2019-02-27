Trump shakes hands with Kim Jong-un ahead of denuclearization summit in Vietnam

US President Donald Trump has met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ahead of a summit in Vietnam during which the two men are expected to discuss the decnuclearization of the Korean peninsula face-to-face for the second time.

Trump and Kim shook hands, smiled and posed for photographs in front of the press before heading into a dinner accompanied by secretary of state Mike Pompeo and other North Korean officials.

Trump told Kim that there was “tremendous economic potential” and a “tremendous future” in store for North Korea. He called Kim a “great leader” and said that he looked forward to a “very successful” summit in Hanoi.

Kim said that the two men had been able to “overcome all the obstacles” to have the second historic meeting.

The dinner party. Photo from White House pooler @vmsalama of WSJ. pic.twitter.com/2CLIiKl0Qm — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) February 27, 2019

Trump also said he was happy with the speed of negotiations between the two countries so far. The US president has made no secret of the fact that he believes he should win the Nobel Peace Prize for his negotiations with Kim.

