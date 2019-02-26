HomeWorld News

Kim Jong-un’s interpreter crowned internet hero after viral train sprint (VIDEO)

Published time: 26 Feb, 2019 17:55
The arrival of North Korea’s leader in Vietnam has not been without its share of hiccups and snafus, with at least one viral star already born thanks to some miscommunication between the Supreme leader’s handlers.

Kim Jong-un arrived at Vietnam's Dong Dang station after a 70-hour train journey aboard his green-and-yellow armoured, but luxurious, behemoth. He descended the ramp to the platform alone and, right as he extended his hand to shake the first Vietnamese official’s hand, his interpreter could be seen squeezing through the remaining North Korean entourage still on board the train.

His Olympic-worthy sprint has already gained him viral status online.

The awkward moment was further compounded by the fact that the train was forced to back up after it overshot the waiting red carpet upon initial arrival.

The interpreter made it just in the nick of time, but it has exacerbated an already awkward beginning to the peace summit.

The entire White House Press corps was reportedly booted from Hanoi's Melia Hotel and moved to another building as the premises was double-booked with none other than Kim Jong-un.

The hotel had reportedly been earmarked as a press filing center for the duration of the summit.

