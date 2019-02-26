Supreme smoke break: Kim Jong-un stops for cigarette en route to Hanoi peace summit (VIDEO)

Kim Jong-un opted to make the 4,000km (2,485-mile) journey to the Hanoi peace summit with Donald Trump via armored train, and one brave cameraman managed to video the supreme leader taking a quick smoke break.

The surreptitiously-filmed footage captured the North Korean leader enjoying a brief puff on the platform at the Nanning rail station in south central China, en route to Hanoi, in a journey which ultimately took more than two days (instead of a flight which would only have lasted several hours).

The North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, was on hand to provide a crystal ashtray and avoid causing any offense by tipping ash on Chinese soil. His wife Ri Sol-ju was also spotted chatting away to members of the entourage.

Kim Yo-jong became a viral sensation after her terse, non-verbal standoff with US Vice President Mike Pence at the 2019 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. Former General Kim Yong-chol, another familiar face among Kim’s current entourage spotted in China, participated in the first summit with Trump in Singapore last summer.

Also on rt.com ‘No rush!’ US vows to keep sanctions on N. Korea as Trump prepares to meet Kim

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!