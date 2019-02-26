HomeWorld News

Supreme smoke break: Kim Jong-un stops for cigarette en route to Hanoi peace summit (VIDEO)

Published time: 26 Feb, 2019 10:45
North Korean leader enjoying a cigarette at Panning rail station in southern China. © TBS / JNN / RT
Kim Jong-un opted to make the 4,000km (2,485-mile) journey to the Hanoi peace summit with Donald Trump via armored train, and one brave cameraman managed to video the supreme leader taking a quick smoke break.

The surreptitiously-filmed footage captured the North Korean leader enjoying a brief puff on the platform at the Nanning rail station in south central China, en route to Hanoi, in a journey which ultimately took more than two days (instead of a flight which would only have lasted several hours).

The North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, was on hand to provide a crystal ashtray and avoid causing any offense by tipping ash on Chinese soil. His wife Ri Sol-ju was also spotted chatting away to members of the entourage.

Ri Sol-ju speaking with members of her entourage. © TBS / JNN / RT

Kim Yo-jong became a viral sensation after her terse, non-verbal standoff with US Vice President Mike Pence at the 2019 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. Former General Kim Yong-chol, another familiar face among Kim’s current entourage spotted in China, participated in the first summit with Trump in Singapore last summer.

