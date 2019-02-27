1st VIDEO of captured and injured Indian pilot released by Radio Pakistan

Radio Pakistan has released the first footage of an Indian pilot captured after his aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) when it entered their airspace.

WATCH: Indian plane going down in flames after it was hit by Pakistan in alleged 1st footage

The PAF says it shot down two Indian aircraft, one of which fell inside Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while other fell inside Indian-administered Kashmir. In the video, the arrested Indian pilot is seen giving his name and rank number to the Pakistani officials questioning him.

Pakistan Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said two fighter jets had been shot down, and three pilots captured. The Pakistani government's official Twitter account named the pilot in the footage as Wing Commander Indian Air Force Abhinandan.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019

“Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace,” the Foreign Ministry said. “If India is striking at so-called terrorist backers without a shred of evidence, we also retain reciprocal rights to retaliate against elements that enjoy Indian patronage while carrying out acts of terror in Pakistan.”

Tensions have severely escalated between India and Pakistan this week, with both countries ordering airstrikes and ground troops exchanging fire over the Kashmir Line of Control. Each state claims the contested region as their own, and it is divided into two areas of control.

An attack in Kashmir that killed 40 Indian soldiers on February 14 was claimed by a Pakistan-based group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, sparking the current tensions between the two nuclear powers.

Pakistani officials said at least four civilians were killed by mortar fire on Tuesday, while the Indian Army said that five of its soldiers were wounded from shelling.

Meanwhile, Indian media reports that a Pakistani F-16 has been shot down in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

India External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the country “does not wish to see further escalation of the situation” and “will continue to act with responsibility and restraint.”

India and Pakistan have fought three different conflicts since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947, two of them about contested Kashmir.

