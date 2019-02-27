‘No Indian movie will be released’: Pakistan bans Bollywood films & ads after air raid

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has ordered for all Indian-made films and advertisements to be embargoed, following the country’s air strike inside its territory on Tuesday.

Chaudhry announced the boycott on Twitter.

Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian Movie ll be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against Made in India Advertisements. #PakistanTayarHaihttps://t.co/9BPo6LIsVB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) 26 February 2019

The ban is the latest move shuttering of the always-fragile cultural relations between the two neighbors.

India had already told its filmmakers to stop casting Pakistani stars, or releasing its films over the border two weeks ago, following a Kashmir attack by a Pakistani suicide bomber that killed 44 security personnel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s supreme court earlier ordered all Indian programs to be taken off the airwaves, though Bollywood productions continued to be a hit in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s cinema licensing authority said it would follow its minister’s latest instructions, but expressed hope for the “normalization” of relations between Delhi and Islamabad.

"We believe art and films are universal language that transcend borders and bring people closer. We hope we can all play a positive role in reducing tensions, and supporting policies that bring peace and prosperity to the people of the entire region," said All Pakistan Exhibitors Association Chairman Zoraiz Lashari in a statement.

