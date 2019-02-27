WATCH: Indian plane going down in flames after it was hit by Pakistan in alleged 1st footage

Video posted by SAMAA TV purportedly captures moment one of two Indian MiG-21 planes shot down by Pakistan over Kashmir on Wednesday burst into a fireball, and shows onlookers gathered around the burning wreckage.

A plane can be seen tracing across the sky in the first of the videos, as a bang sounds, and next the jet descends in a sharp downward trajectory, engulfed by fire. The second video shows a rural scene, with villagers surrounding a devastated carcasss.

The authenticity of either video uploaded by the Pakistani news channel has not been independently confirmed.

Karachi said that two of India’s Soviet-made MiGs were shot down in the district of Budgam, with one of the planes crashing on the Pakistan-administered side, and the other on the Indian part of the disputed territory.

Also on rt.com Pakistan shoots down 2 Indian aircraft inside its airspace – military

Like this story? Share it with a friend!