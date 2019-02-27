WATCH: Indian plane going down in flames after it was hit by Pakistan in alleged 1st footage
A plane can be seen tracing across the sky in the first of the videos, as a bang sounds, and next the jet descends in a sharp downward trajectory, engulfed by fire. The second video shows a rural scene, with villagers surrounding a devastated carcasss.
The authenticity of either video uploaded by the Pakistani news channel has not been independently confirmed.
خصوصی ویڈیو: پاک فضائیہ کے طیاروں کی کارروائی کے بعد 2 بھارتی طیارے تباہ ہوگئے#SamaaExclusive#SamaaTV#Pakistan#Indiapic.twitter.com/DawTOEzEUw— SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) February 27, 2019
پاکستان نے بھارت کے 2 جنگی طیارے مار گرائے،شاہ محمود کی تصدیق#budgam#Pakistan#Indiahttps://t.co/FKHF0KksPIpic.twitter.com/LKcbC2PWZz— SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) February 27, 2019
Karachi said that two of India’s Soviet-made MiGs were shot down in the district of Budgam, with one of the planes crashing on the Pakistan-administered side, and the other on the Indian part of the disputed territory.Also on rt.com Pakistan shoots down 2 Indian aircraft inside its airspace – military
