WATCH President of Turkmenistan show off sick drifting skills

In a video set to hip-hop beats and featuring a clip from ‘The Fast and the Furious’, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov strapped into a Nissan sports vehicle and took it for an impressive test-spin.

Showcasing his driving prowess, Berdimuhamedov skillfully slid around obstacles at the Motorsport Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan to test a Nissan 370Z.

According to state media, the president was so impressed with the ride he requested establishing contact with the Japanese automaker.

When not attending to the duties of ruling a one-party state, the president regularly participates in races and even pulls competitive times in drifting competitions.

