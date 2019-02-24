Pence to meet Venezuela’s Guaido at Lima Group gathering seeking to sanction & isolate Maduro

US Vice President Mike Pence is planning a face-to-face meeting with the self-proclaimed Venezuelan 'interim president' at the Lima Group summit, which will examine ways to put additional pressure on the Maduro government.

After security forces maintained loyalty to the Maduro government and blocked convoys of USAID supplies –intended for the opposition– from entering Venezuela on Saturday, US-backed “interim president” Juan Guaido vowed to attend the Lima Group summit, apparently to discuss a course of further action with the countries that have supported his claim to power.

On Monday, on the sideline of the summit in Bogota, the US Vice President will hold a face-to-face meeting with Washington’s protégé, Pence’s aide confirmed.

Addressing his supporters from Colombia, the 35-year-old opposition politician used the opportunity to once again urge Venezuelan officers to defect, offering them “amnesty” – somewhat echoing veiled threats by top US officials, who said Venezuela’s military has no other choice but to “embrace democracy.”

The meeting in Bogota could result in a new round of sanctions, a senior administration official told Reuters. The so-called Lima Group – formed in 2017 to oppose Maduro's government – have rejected Maduro’s election victory and have been working alongside the US and the opposition to topple the Venezuelan leader.

