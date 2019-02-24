Pence to meet Venezuela’s Guaido at Lima Group gathering seeking to sanction & isolate Maduro
After security forces maintained loyalty to the Maduro government and blocked convoys of USAID supplies –intended for the opposition– from entering Venezuela on Saturday, US-backed “interim president” Juan Guaido vowed to attend the Lima Group summit, apparently to discuss a course of further action with the countries that have supported his claim to power.
On Monday, on the sideline of the summit in Bogota, the US Vice President will hold a face-to-face meeting with Washington’s protégé, Pence’s aide confirmed.Also on rt.com ‘Embrace democracy, Venezuela!’ Bolton threatens new sanctions, Pompeo vows ‘action’
Addressing his supporters from Colombia, the 35-year-old opposition politician used the opportunity to once again urge Venezuelan officers to defect, offering them “amnesty” – somewhat echoing veiled threats by top US officials, who said Venezuela’s military has no other choice but to “embrace democracy.”
The meeting in Bogota could result in a new round of sanctions, a senior administration official told Reuters. The so-called Lima Group – formed in 2017 to oppose Maduro's government – have rejected Maduro’s election victory and have been working alongside the US and the opposition to topple the Venezuelan leader.
