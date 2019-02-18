‘You’ll lose everything!’ Trump issues ultimatum to Venezuelan military, says all options are open
“We seek a peaceful transition of power, but all options are open,” Trump declared, speaking at Florida International University in Miami on Monday. Directly addressing the Venezuelan soldiers who continue to back President Nicolas Maduro, he gave them the choice of accepting self-proclaimed ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido’s “generous offer of amnesty,” or facing “no safe harbor, no easy exit, and no way out.”
“You will lose everything,” he cautioned. “I have a message for every official who is helping to keep Maduro in place. The eyes of the entire world are upon you today, every day and every day in the future.”
Trump proclaimed that “the days of socialism and communism are numbered,” blaming “Maduro dictatorship” for all of Venezuela’s woes. “Peace loving nations are willing to help Venezuela reclaim its democracy, its dignity and its destiny,” he said, to the cheers of the crowd.
