Venezuela crisis: Border clashes, ‘masked thugs’, torched ‘aid’ & fake Red Cross

The US-backed opposition’s call for a “human avalanche” to force American aid into Venezuela has erupted in violent clashes. Tensions were running high and the opposition soon claimed that government forces have killed civilians.

Self-proclaimed “interim president” Juan Guaido had called on his followers to create a “human wave” and bring the “avalanche” of humanitarian aid across the borders from Brazil and Colombia on Saturday. He’d crossed into Colombia unmolested the day before, to attend a concert extravaganza in support of regime change and organized by British mogul Richard Branson. Rather than lead the charge across the bridges himself, however, Guaido was nowhere to be seen on Saturday afternoon, RT correspondent Dan Cohen reported from Cucuta, Colombia.

Rocks, fire & tear gas

Opposition supporters clashed with Venezuelan border security forces in several hotspots on Saturday, pelting police officers with rocks and setting tires on fire. In one instance, protesters ripped up a tree and used it as a battering ram against Venezuelan police vehicles.

While the Tienditas bridge – featured in a lot of Western media reports about the tensions on the Venezuela-Colombia border, but never opened for traffic – remained calm, there were several incidents at the other two bridges in the area, and police had to use tear gas on several occasions, Cohen said.

Fake Red Cross & torched ‘aid’ trucks

At least one truck attempting to get into Venezuela was apparently set on fire before it could cross the border. Opposition supporters circulated a photograph of the burning vehicle on the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge, though it was not clear who torched it and whether is was done deliberately or happened accidentally.

Meanwhile the world’s largest international aid organization has demanded that “unaffiliated” activists at the Venezuela-Colombia border not use their insignia, as it risks “jeopardizing our neutrality, impartiality & independence,” the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

Armed ‘masked men’ & reports of casualties

With a lot of unconfirmed reports and videos circulating on social media, two people were reportedly killed in Santa Elena de Uairen, which is near the Venezuelan border with the Brazilian state of Roraima. One of the videos shows people being carried away after what were said to be clashes between security forces and Guaido supporters.

Reports of at least one dead in Santa Elena de Uairen, Venezuela, after violent clashes between anti-government protestors and Venezuelan security forces. Lots of videos circulating of different incidents of violence happening now in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/X9PAPsoDHj — Eva Golinger (@evagolinger) February 23, 2019

Another video was apparently filmed in San Antonio del Tachira, on the Venezuelan side of the border with Cucuta, Colombia, and shows a masked man holding what appears to be a pistol, and several shots ringing out as a distressed woman recording the scene cries out that “colectivos” were shooting people in the street – referring to supporters of the Venezuelan government that the US and the opposition have accused of extortion and political violence.

Masked men are going around San Antonio de Táchira and are shooting at protestors #Venezuela#23Fpic.twitter.com/I7sg170Fod — CNW (@ConflictsW) February 23, 2019

The video ends with several still photos of masked men. RT has not yet been able to verify its authenticity.

Masked thugs, civilians killed by live rounds, and the burning of trucks carrying badly-needed food and medicine. This has been Maduro’s response to peaceful efforts to help Venezuelans. Countries that still recognize Maduro should take note of what they are endorsing. pic.twitter.com/KlSebd2M5a — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) February 23, 2019

US aid a ‘Trojan horse’ & ‘PR stunt’?

While the opposition claims that some of the US aid shipments have managed to enter the country, there has been no confirmation of this. Independent journalist Eva Golinger has warned that there is “lots of false news and videos circulating,” with the goal to “provoke violent confrontation as a means to justify intervention” – and opinion shared by other political experts RT spoke with.

Caracas has denounced the US aid shipments as a “trojan horse” intended to bolster Guaido and undermine its authority, pointing out that US sanctions and its trade blockade were the cause of Venezuela’s economic woes. Father Sergio Muñoz, a clergyman interviewed by Cohen in Cucuta, explained that the US humanitarian aid is “symbolic” and meant to create an uprising inside Venezuela.

