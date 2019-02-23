Horrifying VIDEOS show RAMMING at Simon Bolivar bridge in Venezuela

Three Venezuelans, who rammed a barrier blocking a border bridge in Venezuela before defecting to Colombia, seem to have paid little care about the well-being of civilians and injured several people.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning amid a larger confrontation there, over the attempts by Venezuela’s US-backed opposition to force a delivery of ‘humanitarian aid’ into the Latin American country – a move that its government denounced as a PR stunt and possibly a cover to smuggle arms.

Footage of the incident released by AFP shows two armored vehicles speeding towards the camera and a crowd of people running away to avoid being hit. The front vehicle then rams into the metal barrier. In the aftermath several people appear to be hurt, including a young woman covered in blood with an injury on her forehead.

VIDEO: Watch as three Venezuelan troops use their jeep to smash through a security barrier, on the Simon Bolivar bridge, as they desert to neighbouring Colombia pic.twitter.com/xNpbIv0yYo — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 23, 2019

There was much anger and confusion among the people endangered by the reckless driving.

This video (warning: violence and blood) shows the aftermath after 3 Colombia-backed Venezuelan guards hijacked 2 armored vehicles and slammed into the security barrier on the bridge.



You can see these coup-mongers injured a young girl, who is bleedingpic.twitter.com/66YYof3QAI — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 23, 2019

Aftermath of the same ramming was earlier shown by TeleSUR.

#Breaking: The attackers got out of an armored vehicle and crossed the #border with weapons in their hands. Colombian authorities seemed to endorse this irregular behavior. A Venezuelan border police and a Chilean photographer were injured. #Venezuela#Colombia#HandsOffVenezuelapic.twitter.com/ZagAgTwXo7 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 23, 2019

Several people were reported injured in the incident, including a Chilean reporter, Nicole Kramm. Who was at the scene to report on the ongoing border tension.

The Venezuelan authorities called the three defectors “terrorists” and said they had hijacked the two armored vehicles of the National Guard for a publicity stunt orchestrated by the opposition. The opposition said the three were guardsmen, who decided to stand with the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela: no son desertores aquellos guardias y efectivos de las FFAA que decidan sumarse a nuestra lucha.



¡Han decidido ponerse del lado del Pueblo y de la Constitución!



¡Bienvenidos! La llegada de la Libertad y la Democracia a Venezuela ya es indetenible. pic.twitter.com/zojGluqAuo — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) February 23, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!