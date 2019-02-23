HomeWorld News

FLAMES devour ‘aid truck’ during bridge stand-off on Venezuela-Colombia border (PHOTOS)

Published time: 23 Feb, 2019 20:47
Get short URL
FLAMES devour ‘aid truck’ during bridge stand-off on Venezuela-Colombia border (PHOTOS)
©REUTERS/Marco Bello
A truck full of US-provided ‘humanitarian aid’ burned out on a bridge connecting Colombia and Venezuela after some of the country's opposition activists clashed with security guards blocking the bridge.

The vehicle is one of several pieces of property damaged on Saturday during clashes on the border, over the opposition’s attempt to force delivery across the bridge of the American supplies, in defiance of Caracas. The Maduro government rejected the ‘aid,’ calling it a publicity stunt meant to bolster the opposition.

The Francisco de Paula Santander bridge, the northernmost of the three that cross the Tachira River separating the two countries, was one of the scenes of violent confrontation between opposition forces trying to make way for the trucks and the National Guard forces ordered to stop them.

©REUTERS/Marco Bello

Three trucks were driven onto the bridge from the Colombian side and across the border river, according to images from the scene. Opposition activists intended to unload the crates, according to some reports, but a clash with Venezuelan troops prevented them.

Somehow amid the confrontation one of the vehicles caught fire, although it was not immediately clear if this was accidental or intentional.

The opposition later salvaged what they could, unloading the cargo from a second truck, which was stopped meters away from the one that caught fire.

©REUTERS/Marco Bello

©REUTERS/Marco Bello

©REUTERS/Marco Bello

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies