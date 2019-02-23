Venezuela's Maduro says breaks relations with Colombia, expels employees from Colombian embassy

Venezuela breaks relations with its neighbor Colombia and expels all diplomats from its embassy, President Nicolas Maduro declared during a rally in Caracas.

Maduro earlier closed the border with Colombia in the run-up to Saturday’s attempts by the opposition to deliver trucks of ‘humanitarian aid’ from Colombia in defiance of Caracas. The part of the border, where a forced crossing may take place, has been a scene of tense confrontation between opposition activists and security forces since morning.

The Venezuelan government sees the attempted delivery as a publicity stunt meant to bolster the opposition and potentially trigger a major uprising in the country. There are also fears that the convoy may be used to smuggle weapons to arm the opposition.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW