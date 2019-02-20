Pilot creates penises and writes ‘I’m bored’ with his plane (VIDEO)

An Adelaide pilot made it clear he was unimpressed about having to do a test flight when he wrote, “I’m bored” in kilometer-long letters in the sky with his plane on Tuesday. He also took the time to draw some penises too.

The recently qualified instructor from Flight Training Adelaide took out his frustration with his job by writing his feelings in the sky for all to see – well, everyone who happened to be looking at flight trackers at the time, that is.

The pilot left Parafield Airport in Adelaide on Tuesday morning on a mission to test the engine of a single propeller aircraft for two hours at a single speed. He then took it upon himself to carry out an additional mission to while away the time during the flight.

An Adelaide pilot has caused a stir for a cheeky flight over the Mid North. His creative flight, path which was captured on radars, spelled out the words "I'm bored." https://t.co/tc5OUTfUo4#7Newspic.twitter.com/5sg4WJg5v3 — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) February 20, 2019

It wasn’t just boredom the pilot wanted to get out of his system. He also drew some phallic shapes in the sky along the Adelaide coast, the Advertiser reports.

“Young instructors, what can you do?” Pine Pienaar, the director of Flight Training Adelaide, said. Pinar said he didn’t condone the pilot’s actions, and said, “apparently he got bored.”

