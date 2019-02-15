ICYMI: Russian stooges – why are there so many, and how do you become one?

HomeWorld News

Published time: 15 Feb, 2019 15:32 Edited time: 15 Feb, 2019 15:35
The Russian stooge has become a mainstay of modern politics. If you hear anything that challenges mainstream or establishment views, then you can be sure you’re listening to a Russian stooge.

For most of us, Russian stooges are not always easy to spot, which is why we have media outlets like MSNBC or Fox News to tell us who they are. Sanders, Corbyn, Gabbard, Trump – all lucky enough to be have been chosen for a life of stoogery.

So ICYMI asks how exactly do you join the ranks of the Russian stooge army?

