'You don’t get to authorize US military interventions' – US Rep. Khanna to Venezuela’s Guaido

After self-proclaimed leader of Venezuela Juan Guaido said he might 'authorize' a US military intervention, he was rebuffed by Congressman Ro Khanna, who told him he doesn’t get to make the call on "US military interventions."

“Mr. Guaido, you can proclaim yourself leader of Venezuela but you don’t get to authorize US military interventions,” Khanna tweeted on Saturday, adding that only the US Congress can greenlight sending troops overseas.

“We will not,” the Democrat from California added.

He further stressed that it is not up to “neoconservative Defense Department officials” or “defense contractor lobbyists” to authorize interventions abroad either.

Congressman Khanna was reacting to earlier remarks made by US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, who didn’t rule out approving a US military intervention to oust President Nicolas Maduro from power in Venezuela. He told AFP that he would do “everything that is necessary” in order to “save human lives,” while acknowledging that the deployment of American soldiers is “a very controversial subject.”

Guaido, the speaker of the nation’s parliament, declared himself ‘interim president’ of Venezuela in January. His move was immediately supported by the White House. Nations such as Russia, China, and Iran continue to recognize Nicolas Maduro as the leader of Venezuela.

