UK, Spain, France, Sweden recognize opposition leader Guaido as Venezuela’s acting president
Published time: 4 Feb, 2019 09:19 Edited time: 4 Feb, 2019 09:24
The UK, along with Spain and France, have announced their recognition of Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim president after Caracas failed to meet an ultimatum calling for elections with 8 days.
Nicolas Maduro has not called Presidential elections within 8 day limit we have set. So UK alongside European allies now recognises @jguaido as interim constitutional president until credible elections can be held. Let’s hope this takes us closer to ending humanitarian crisis— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 4, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW