Maduro: ‘David v Goliath’ conflict between Venezuela & US will leave Trump ‘stained with blood’

Donald Trump will be responsible for a bloodbath that would mirror the war in Vietnam if he gets militarily involved in Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro has warned, describing the potential conflict as a “David against Goliath” scenario.

In an interview with Spanish journalist Jordi Évole, Venezuela’s president cited the Bible and past US military debacles in an attempt to dissuade Washington from taking military action against Caracas.

“Stop. Stop, Trump! Hold it right there! You are making mistakes that will leave your hands covered in blood and you will leave the presidency stained with blood,” Maduro said. He cautioned that a potential war could mean a new "Vietnam” for Washington.

The US president has ruled out any negotiations while maintaining that sending the US military to Venezuela was “an option.”

Maduro described a potential military confrontation with the United States as “David against Goliath” struggle – one that Trump would regret.

“If the north American empire attacks us, we will have to defend ourselves … We aren’t going to hand Venezuela over,” said the Venezuelan president. “We have our secrets too – and we have our sling. David’s sling is in our hands.”

He acknowledged, however, that Washington poses a formidable threat to his government.

“They use sledgehammers instead of boxing gloves,” Maduro said, accusing the US of seeking his removal so that it could take control of Venezuela’s vast oil reserves.

Maduro also had choice words for Washington’s transatlantic allies, describing Europe’s ultimatum to hold new elections as “the stuff of empires, of colonial times.”

Theories about a potential US military incursion into Venezuela multiplied after US National Security Adviser John Bolton was spotted with a notepad that mentioned “5,000 troops to Colombia.” Bogota has denied any knowledge of the implied deployment and said that Washington has not asked its permission to send troops.

In January, the US recognized Juan Guaido as the legitimate head of the country, handing him control of the country’s assets in the US. Several of Washington’s Latin American allies followed suit. On Monday, an array of EU states also declared Guaido an ‘interim president.’ Moscow – which among others back the Maduro government – stated that such action clearly amounts to foreign meddling.

