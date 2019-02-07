DC hawks, US defense giants race to score profits from INF demise

After the US withdrawal from the milestone Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, military industry giants are already lining up to show their offerings to the Pentagon as top DC officials praise “the beauty of our weapons.”

The US chose to bury the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) which banned the entire class of short- to medium-range nuclear-capable missiles. Russia says the international community has much to lose from ditching the landmark accord, but who would be the winner of a potential arms race?

READ MORE: Russia has no more to say on INF Treaty, will quit pact in 6 months in mirror response – Lavrov

Top Pentagon officials say they now feel free to develop and test the weapons the treaty had prohibited, and companies like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon apparently have a lot to offer. Meanwhile, some in the US establishment are openly cheering a new arms race, being “guided by the beauty of our weapons.”

RT’s Murad Gazdiev explores why few in the US want a new deal.

