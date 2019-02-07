DC hawks, US defense giants race to score profits from INF demise
The US chose to bury the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) which banned the entire class of short- to medium-range nuclear-capable missiles. Russia says the international community has much to lose from ditching the landmark accord, but who would be the winner of a potential arms race?
READ MORE: Russia has no more to say on INF Treaty, will quit pact in 6 months in mirror response – Lavrov
Top Pentagon officials say they now feel free to develop and test the weapons the treaty had prohibited, and companies like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon apparently have a lot to offer. Meanwhile, some in the US establishment are openly cheering a new arms race, being “guided by the beauty of our weapons.”
RT’s Murad Gazdiev explores why few in the US want a new deal.
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!