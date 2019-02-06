Russia has no more to say on INF Treaty, will quit pact in 6 months in mirror response – Lavrov

Moscow will quit the INF Treaty in six months in a mirror response to US withdrawal from the nuclear pact, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said as Donald Trump revealed that Washington is considering negotiating a new agreement.

“Russia has said everything [it is going to say] concerning the INF issue, responding to US’ unfounded allegations,” Lavrov said on Wednesday. Moscow’s top diplomat also stated that Russia is delivering a mirror response and will quit the treaty in six months.

He was commenting on US President Trump’s statement that Washington might be interested in negotiating another agreement that would include China and other countries.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is suspending its participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty after the US announced its withdrawal from the agreement. Both Moscow and Washington have accused each other of violating the terms of the nuclear pact.

The treaty was signed by the US and USSR in 1987, and had remained a key pillar of European security.

