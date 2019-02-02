Russia suspends INF treaty in ‘mirror response’ to US – Putin

President Vladimir Putin says Moscow is halting its participation in the Cold War-era INF nuclear agreement after Washington’s decision to suspend it. Russia will develop missiles previously forbidden under its terms.

“Ours will be a mirror response. Our US partners say that they are halting their participation in the treaty, and we are doing the same,” the Russian president said in Moscow on Saturday in reference to the INF pact.

“They say that they are doing research and testing [on new weapons] and we will do the same thing,” Putin said during a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW