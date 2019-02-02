Putin greenlights creation of hypersonic mid-range missile as US suspends INF Treaty

Russia will start developing a new type of mid-range missile as it suspends the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The decision comes in response to the US halting its participation in the agreement.

"I agree with the proposal… to create a ground-based hypersonic mid-range missile," President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the nation’s defense chief and foreign minister on Saturday.

He also endorsed the army’s suggestion to make a ground-based model of the Kalibr cruise missile, which is currently fitted on planes, warships, and submarines.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu explained that making the new weapon will be a “retaliatory measure” against the US, which he said has already been developing its own short and mid-range missiles, “in real breach” of the INF Treaty.



Putin announced earlier that Russia is halting its participation in the INF Treaty. This was done in response to a three-month suspension of the agreement by Washington.

