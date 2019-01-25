Have you ever wondered what a sliced eye looks like? (PHOTO)

Ever wondered what it would look like if someone took a pizza cutter to your eye? Well, regardless of how disconcerting a mental image that is, wonder no more, as a medical journal just published such a photo.

The fascinating, if slightly nauseating, photograph captures the sliced-up cornea of a 41-year-old woman.

A 41-year-old woman presented to the #ophthalmology clinic with vision that had been deteriorating during the preceding 20 years. Her subjective refraction showed that a hyperopic shift had occurred since her current corrective lenses had been prescribed. What is the diagnosis? — NEJM (@NEJM) January 22, 2019

She went to an eye clinic after undergoing a procedure which sought to reshape her cornea and thus correct her short-sightedness.

The unnamed patient had undergone the radical surgery, developed in the 1970s, years before laser eye surgery had become popular.

