Have you ever wondered what a sliced eye looks like? (PHOTO)

Published time: 25 Jan, 2019 16:34
Ever wondered what it would look like if someone took a pizza cutter to your eye? Well, regardless of how disconcerting a mental image that is, wonder no more, as a medical journal just published such a photo.

The fascinating, if slightly nauseating, photograph captures the sliced-up cornea of a 41-year-old woman.

She went to an eye clinic after undergoing a procedure which sought to reshape her cornea and thus correct her short-sightedness. 

The unnamed patient had undergone the radical surgery, developed in the 1970s, years before laser eye surgery had become popular.

