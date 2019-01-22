VIDEO shows deaf child react to Syrian first lady giving him life-changing hearing aid
Asma, who is the wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad, was filmed paying a charity visit to the Damascus hospital Monday where she met families whose children suffer from hearing impairments.
The video, uploaded by the Syrian presidency’s official Twitter account, shows Asma equipping a young boy with a hearing implant. The child, who was born deaf, begins to laugh and offers thumbs up as he hears human voices clearly for the first time in his life while Asma talks to him gently. In all, ten children received the device with the first lady’s support.
شاهد..— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) January 21, 2019
أول لحظة تواصل مع العالم الخارجي..
أول صوت يسمعه الطفل حسين الناصر..
أول خطوة في طريق جديد..
وتتويج لجهود كبيرة ولأياد كثيرة.. اجتمعت كلها ليسمع هؤلاء الأطفال أول صوت في عالمهم الذي نتمنى أن يكون مليئا بالسعادة والنجاح والتطور.. pic.twitter.com/h0P90BJJFU
The footage has been widely shared on social networks, with many praising the first lady for her charity work. A post on Asma’s Instagram page has highlighted the rehab program for children who suffer from life-long hearing impairments.
View this post on Instagram
حركات وإشارات اعتادوا على التخاطب بها بصمت منذ ولادتهم.. انهارت فجأة اليوم وتبدد ذلك الصمت بلحظة واحدة، بوجود السيدة الأولى أسماء الأسد إلى جانب الأهالي الذين تجمدت أنفاسهم وعيونهم ترقب تبدل معالم وجوه أطفالهم مع سماعهم أول صوت لهم في حياتهم.. عشرة أطفال جدد بينهم ثلاثة توائم.. ودعوا الصمت اليوم وأصبحوا -بفضل برنامج زراعة الحلزون في آمال- قادرين على السمع.. وانطلقوا في المرحلة التالية لإعادة تأهيل اللغة والكلام.. بعد أن منحهم البرنامج أملا جديدا ليتمكنوا من الاندماج بمجتمعهم كغيرهم من الأطفال.. @syrianpresidency #Syria #WeLoveYouAsma
The Syrian first lady herself has recently been in need of medical help after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2018. This did not stop her from continuing her charity and humanitarian projects helping Syrian people overcome the aftermath of the war that has been devastating the country since 2011.
Beautiful.— هادي نصرالله (@HadiNasrallah) January 21, 2019
Despite the cancer treatments, Syria's First Lady Asma Al Assad has never stopped the community work in Syria.
The video shows the child Hussein Nasser's adorable reaction when he was finally able to hear after he was given his first hearing aidpic.twitter.com/A2ADHMBNpP
Asma Assad was born to Syrian parents in London, educated in the UK and moved to Syria in November 2000 shortly after meeting Bashar Assad, whom she married a month later. The couple has three children. Asma is known to have refused multiple offers of asylum, choosing to stay in war-torn Syria.
