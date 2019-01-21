Israeli military publishes VIDEO of alleged attacks on Syrian air defenses

Israel’s military has posted a short video on Twitter, purporting to show its attacks on Syrian anti-air batteries. Israel has been targeting “Iranian” forces inside Syria, while warning Damascus not to retaliate.

The grainy, 28-second video shows what appears to be missile attacks on Pantsir anti-air systems operated by the Syrian military.

During our strike, dozens of Syrian surface-to-air missiles were launched, despite clear warnings to avoid such fire. In response, we also targeted several of the Syrian Armed Forces' aerial defense batteries. pic.twitter.com/rHxJqqpI9n — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 21, 2019

"During our strike, dozens of Syrian surface-to-air missiles were launched, despite clear warnings to avoid such fire. In response, we also targeted several of the Syrian Armed Forces' aerial defense batteries," the IDF wrote.

Damascus has claimed that Israel’s latest attempt to target “Iranian Quds” forces was thwarted by Syrian air defenses.

Also on rt.com Israel launches new barrage against 'Iranian' targets in Syria, warns against retaliation

In a brief statement on Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned the Syrian Army “against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory.”

The Israeli air raid was carried out just hours after Tel Aviv launched a similar attack on targets inside Syria. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, four Israeli F-16s launched guided missiles into Syrian territory. Seven missiles were intercepted, with no damage reported on the ground.

Israel has repeatedly attacked “Iranian” targets inside Syria, with the stated goal of preventing Iranian forces from gaining a foothold in the country. Israel usually remains tight-lipped about its attacks, but in a recent interview, outgoing IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot boasted that “thousands of targets” have been hit in “near-daily” strikes, with 2,000 bombs dropped in 2018 alone.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!