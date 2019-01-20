Syrian air defense repelling attack, Israel says it's striking 'Iranian' targets
Published time: 20 Jan, 2019 23:34 Edited time: 20 Jan, 2019 23:51
Syrian air defense repelling attack, Israel says it's striking 'Iranian' targets
Syrian air defense systems are repelling an attack in the skies over Damascus, state news agency SANA has reported. The Israeli army says it's attacking "Iranian Quds" forces and warning the Syrian military not to retaliate.

A military source cited by SANA claims none of the Israeli missiles have hit their targets so far. In a brief statement on Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces warn the Syrian army "against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory."

Earlier on Sunday, Syrian air defenses repelled another Israeli air raid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, four Israeli F-16 launched guided missiles into the Syrian territory. Seven missiles were intercepted, with no damage reported on the ground.

