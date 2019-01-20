Syrian air defense repelling attack, Israel says it's striking 'Iranian' targets
A military source cited by SANA claims none of the Israeli missiles have hit their targets so far. In a brief statement on Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces warn the Syrian army "against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory."
Earlier on Sunday, Syrian air defenses repelled another Israeli air raid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, four Israeli F-16 launched guided missiles into the Syrian territory. Seven missiles were intercepted, with no damage reported on the ground.Also on rt.com Syria repels IDF air raid on intl airport south of Damascus, shot down 7 missiles – Moscow
