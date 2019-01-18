Knife attack in Norway probed as ‘terror related’, suspect arrested – police
Published time: 18 Jan, 2019 13:52 Edited time: 18 Jan, 2019 14:10
A Russian national has been arrested by Norway police, who suspect him to be the perpetrator of a knife attack which happened in Oslo on Thursday. The crime is being investigated as “terror-related” by the authorities.
According to Norwegian media, the Tuesday attack happened in a store and left a woman in critical condition, after a man in his 20s stabbed her.
The suspected perpetrator was arrested later and had a knife, which the police believe to have been used in the attack.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW