Huge gas explosion rocks university in Lyon, France (VIDEO)

Several gas explosions rocked a university science library in eastern France as a massive construction fire broke out on its roof. Three people received minor injuries and students and staff were evacuated from campus buildings.

A large fire broke out on Thursday morning at one of the Claude Bernard University Lyon 1 campuses in Villeurbanne, a suburb of Lyon in eastern France. Video from the scene shows the building’s roof engulfed in flames. Several explosions can be seen bursting through the fire.

The fire erupted on the roof terrace when the building, which hosts the university’s science library, was undergoing construction work, the university tweeted.

Important incendie sur la campus de la Doua au Nord de Lyon pic.twitter.com/XkMiGOPc9D — Florent Derue (@florentderue) January 17, 2019

Three people received light injuries and the fire “is under control,” the university added.

The blasts came from three gas tanks which exploded as the fire began to spread. There is no doubt that the fire was “accidental,” local officials said.

Police and firefighters have been deployed to the scene. Staff and students were evacuated from nearby buildings.

Explosion sur le campus de la Doua à Lyon (bâtiment Mendes) pic.twitter.com/btbeEiG2KJ — eliote.pk (@eliote_sama) January 17, 2019

