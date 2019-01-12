Suspected gas leak triggers major blast in central Paris, reports of injuries (WATCH LIVE)
The explosion took place on the Rue de Trevise, causing fire and chaos on the adjacent streets, local witnesses and journalists report.
Pictures and videos posted online show plumes of smoke and flames slowly consuming one of the buildings. Witnesses on the ground say many still need medical assistance.
Énorme #explosion au cœur de #Paris #75009 pic.twitter.com/MaLQxeCxPR— matthieucroissandeau (@croissandeau) January 12, 2019
Police have confirmed “a strong explosion” urging people to keep away from the area and make way for emergency vehicles.
Preliminary reports from the site indicate several people were injured, although there are no official updates on the situation yet.
Destruction for blocks after an explosion on rue de trévise pic.twitter.com/GsrLqyasQA— Emily Molli (@MomesMolli) January 12, 2019
According to French media, the blast, possibly ignited by a gas leak, occurred inside a bakery situated in Paris’ 9th district. The area, located on the right bank of the River Seine, is home to several places of interest, including the Paris Opera, Boulevard Haussmann, and the Theatre de Paris.