Romanovs100 trailers shortlisted for One Screen Short Film Festival in NY

A series of videos shot for RT’s history photo-project #Romanovs100 is nominated for Best Foreign Film by The One Club for Creativity, a short film festival to be held in February in New York.

One Screen is part of The One Club awards family including The One Show and ADC Annual Awards – the creative industry’s most coveted accolades. An international jury panel of top professionals from leading global creative agencies will choose the winners of 2019 for mid-February’s ceremony.

#Romanovs100 a project dedicated to Russia’s last reigning Royal Family, telling their story through their own photographs, shot three re-enactment videos breathing life into real photographs from the Romanov collection. All trailers were shot with 8mm and 16mm film by the RT team to create an authentic feel.

The series opened in spring 2018 with a film that the #Romanovs100 crew made about how Nicholas II revived a tradition of building a snow fort in Peterhof near St Petersburg. It was followed by a re-enactment of a tea party the family held in their Crimean residence of Livadia. The crew traveled to Crimea in search of the exact spots in the images. While not boasting a hint of its former glory, the Livadia Palace still stands.

The final trailer re-created a charity event that the Romanov family hosted in Crimea to support the TB sanatoria in 1912. During their visit to Crimea in 1912, they took part in two charitable events with their mother: White Flower Day and the annual bazaar. White Flower Day was a regular event for the Anti-Tuberculosis League.

#Romanovs100 is a digital, behind-the-scenes photo essay released over 100 days of summer 2018 via four social media platforms about the Romanov family. It was released to commemorate the centenary of their execution by the Bolsheviks.

The project comes from the same team behind the award-winning #1917LIVE project and already boasts a few spectacular wins of its own including Best News/Media/Publishing Content Marketing Strategy/Campaign in Drum Content Awards 2018, a silver Clio Entertainment 2018 and Most innovative use of social, Best international strategy in The Drum Social Buzz Awards 2018.

