Black Miss Algeria barraged with ‘racist’ online comments calling her ‘ugly’

The organizers of Miss Algeria have spoken out in defense of Khadija Ben Hamou, the second black woman to be crowned in the annual pageant, following an alleged torrent of racist abuse online.

Khadija became the first black woman to be crowned at the beauty pageant since 2005 on Saturday, but her win was reportedly tainted by trolls who criticized her appearance as “ugly.”

The organization defended their winner on Facebook, claiming the racist and critical comments were the result of edited unflattering photos of Khadija shared online. They posted two images of the winner in all her crowned glory as an apparent attempt at silencing the critics.

I'm not the paranoid type but certain social media accounts always to trying to stir up trouble when it comes to Algeria, most recent example the reaction to Miss Algeria 2019, some people are trying to make it about race, race has nothing to do with it she's just not that pretty pic.twitter.com/xxgzZ3awmd — Walid Bylka (@bylka613_) January 5, 2019

So this year's miss algeria is black and ok i'm not gonna lie and say she's traditionally pretty but some of the comments she's getting are so gross i feel so bad for her — , (@idlearity) January 5, 2019

READ MORE: Philippines’ Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe 2018 (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Some commenters have defended their criticism, claiming they are not racist, but simply don’t think the winner is worthy of the title. Equally, supporters have spoken out online to condemn the naysayers and claim references to Khadija’s nose, hair, and skin complexion are simply racist.

First time in history of Algeria, a black woman is elected miss Algeria. A real progress, i am proud of my country but ashame that so many people are against the decision because of her skin color https://t.co/upkOnBLhFX — bouguera amira (@amiraenrique) January 6, 2019

This beautiful lady is Khadija Ben Hamou. She was just chosen Miss Algeria 2019.



Sadly some users on Arab twitter are attacking & insulting her because she is a woman of color.



You are stunning Khadija.



Let's show her some love. ❤#خديجة_بن_حمو@akhbarpic.twitter.com/SwwlznQZi7 — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) January 6, 2019

Khadija will now go on to represent Algeria at the international Miss World 2019 pageant at the end of the year.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!