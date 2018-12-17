Philippines’ Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe 2018 (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Filipina-Australian television host Catriona Gray has become Miss Universe 2018, beating 93 contestants in the beauty pageant held in Thailand.

To the disappointment of the Venezuelan and South African candidates, who also made it to the Top 3, 24-year-old Catriona managed to charm the judging panel, which this year for the first time boasted an all-female lineup.

Miss Universe 2018 is... PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018

“Philippines, it brings me so much joy to carry you across my heart,” she wrote on Instagram earlier Sunday, after taking part in the evening gown and swimsuit round of performances.

Dubbed as one of pageant’s favorite, she managed to snatch a victory from other gorgeous contestants, which this year included the first-ever transgender woman, the candidate from Spain.

This year’s Miss Universe was born in Australia, but remained proud of her Philippine heritage. After finishing high school in Australia, she moved to Manila, Philippines. Gray was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018 but was also Miss World Philippines in 2016. The talented star earned a black belt in Choi Kwang-Do martial arts at the age of 12 and was a jazz singer while still in school.

Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green, became the runner-up for Miss Universe 2018 and would assume Gray's role, crown and title if, for some reason, she cannot fulfill her duties. Miss Venezuela, Sthefany Gutiérrez, won third place in the pageant.

And finally, your final Top 3 contestant is...#MissUniverse VENEZUELA! 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/wEvTdX2cVL — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018

