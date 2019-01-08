20 injured as ‘staff member’ attacks children at primary school in China

A man attacked pupils at a primary school in Beijing, injuring 20 and leaving at least three children in a serious condition. The suspect has been detained.

The incident happened at around 11:15am local in the city’s Xicheng district, police said. The details of the attack are unclear but initial unconfirmed reports suggested that the suspect was wielding a knife.

All of the victims were hospitalized. Three of the children sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and remain in a stable condition.

According to local news outlets, a video circulating on Chinese social media shows a head teacher saying that the attacker worked at the same school.

“A worker at our school attacked 20 students in a first-floor stairwell,” the teacher said, as quoted by the South China Morning Post.

Other reports suggested that the attacker may have worked as a janitor at the school in the past.

The suspect has been detained.

