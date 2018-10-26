Woman stabs 14 kids in Chinese kindergarten

A woman has stabbed or slashed 14 children with a kitchen knife at the gate of a kindergarten in Chongqing, China, according to police.

The attack took place as the children were being led back to class after their morning exercise. The 39-year-old assailant, surnamed Liu according to local police, was apprehended by the kindergarten teachers and security guard and reportedly beaten by parents. She is believed to have told police she was mistreated by the Chinese government, and it is unknown why she targeted these children.

A crowd of police officers, parents and children can also be seen outside the kindergarten in the videos that emerged after the incident.

There have been reports in the media of two of the victims dying as a result of the attack, but this has not been confirmed by police so far.

In Chongqing's kindergarten, a woman cuts off her child indiscriminately and arrested the criminal https://t.co/sNtkgn3x6dpic.twitter.com/DBAQoqea7T — FastNews00 (@fastnews00) October 26, 2018

Distressing footage began to circulate online, purporting to show a fierce confrontation between the woman, flanked by police officers, and angry bystanders.

An unknown number of children were taken to hospital for trauma care following the stabbing, according to CGT.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW