Haunting drone footage captures extent of Magnitogorsk tragedy (VIDEO)

The aftermath of the tragic house collapse that saw at least 31 people lose their lives has been captured in startling drone footage, as rescue workers scramble to find survivors.

The devastating gas explosion rendered the 10-story residential building in Russia’s Urals to rubble on New Years Eve morning.

Four children died in the accident and residents are still missing. Six people have been rescued from the rubble, including an 11-month-old boy.

The video shows what looks like a scene from a war zone. A massive pile of rubble stands in the gap where the building once stood.

A wall of different coloured wallpaper is all that remains of the scores of apartments blown up in the explosion.

The haunting footage was filmed by Artyom Ibragimov who said he brought his drone to the site of the explosion when he heard the news.

Ibragimov spent the day helping rescue workers and his drone footage alerted the crew to the fact that the roof was badly damaged and at risk of collapse.

