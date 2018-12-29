Tsunami warning issued for Philippines & Indonesia after 7.2 earthquake hits Mindanao island

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has hit the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines, reports the US Geological Survey.

The NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning System released a hazardous wave alert for all coasts within 300km of the quake, a radius that includes much of Indonesia and the Philippines.

"Tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300km of the earthquake center," the warning reads.

Government agencies have been advised to inform populations in coastal areas of the risk and instruct them on relevant evacuation procedures, depending on the threat level. The islands of Geme and Tabukan Tengah (Indonesia) as well as Davao (Philippines) may experience tsunami waves within the hour.

A tsunami triggered by the eruption of Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano hit the area between Java and Sumatra last Saturday, killing upwards of 400 people and injuring hundreds more.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW