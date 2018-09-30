Aerial footage reveals scale of destruction from Indonesian earthquake and tsunami (VIDEO)

Ruined homes, collapsed bridges and flooded mosques are seen in the scary aerial footage, which reveals massive devastation, caused by the quake and tsunami that killed more than 800 people at the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

The powerful 7.5 magnitude quake hit the island on Friday, triggering tsunami waves of up to six meters high that destroyed everything in its path after reaching the shore.

The death toll in the tragedy has exceeded 830 people, the Indonesian authorities said on Sunday.

The number of casualties may still increase as many people are feared to be trapped under the rubble, while rescue work is hampered by the destroyed roads.

The devastating effect of the disaster on the local communities is seen in drone footage, filmed in the coastal town of Palu in the Central Sulawesi Province. Palu’s famous floating mosque is among the affected buildings.

