Death toll from Indonesian quake, tsunami rises to 832 – officials

The devastating earthquake and tsunami which struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi have left at least 832 people dead, according to the latest figures announced by the national disaster mitigation agency on Sunday.

The death toll from the disaster has almost doubled since Saturday (over 380 killed were announced at that time). The natural disasters also affected areas much larger than initially estimated, the latest official updates say.

Korban gempa dan tsunami di Kota Palu terus bertambah. RS Bhayangkara Palu saat ini jumlah 261, dan masih terus bertambah. Kemarin sudah diidentifikasi 87 jenazah oleh Tim DVI Polri. Proses identifikasi terus dilaksanakan. pic.twitter.com/Z1WhbL3A6f — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) September 30, 2018

The powerful quake hit the island on Friday, triggering tsunami waves as high as six meters (20 feet), and wreaking havoc across the communities. Many people were feared to be trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Evakuasi korban tertimbun gempa di Hotel Roa-Roa Kota Pqluterus dilakukan Tim SAR Gabungan dikoordinir Basarnas. Diperkiran terdapat 50 orang di bawah reruntuhan bangunan. Alat berat diperlukan untuk evakuasi. pic.twitter.com/LGWwp3OEhE — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) September 30, 2018

DETAILS TO FOLLOW