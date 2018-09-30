HomeWorld News

Death toll from Indonesian quake, tsunami rises to 832 – officials

Get short URL
Death toll from Indonesian quake, tsunami rises to 832 – officials
© Antara Foto Agency / Reuters
The devastating earthquake and tsunami which struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi have left at least 832 people dead, according to the latest figures announced by the national disaster mitigation agency on Sunday.

The death toll from the disaster has almost doubled since Saturday (over 380 killed were announced at that time). The natural disasters also affected areas much larger than initially estimated, the latest official updates say.

The powerful quake hit the island on Friday, triggering tsunami waves as high as six meters (20 feet), and wreaking havoc across the communities. Many people were feared to be trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies