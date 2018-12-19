Paranormal activity spooks police interrogating mystic accused of hundreds of sexual assaults

A Brazilian medium accused of sexually assaulting over 300 women may or may not have had something to do with some very unusual and spooky activity during his police interrogation.

A series of unusual events took place during the two-hour interview, with João Teixeira de Faria, who is known as João de Deus – John of God on Sunday night in Goiânia, Brazil.

“Suddenly the computer that was being used to transcribe the suspect's answers to the allegations seemed to have a life of its own and the commands on the keyboard wouldn't work,” Detective Karla Fernandes told Folha de Paolo. “When the clerk tried to enter the medium's statement, the keys locked on a specific letter and 'OOOOOOO' was recorded continuously on the screen for a few seconds.”

Police described a number of bizarre instances, including a computer crashing, a printer starting to print pages on its own, and a fridge blowing up.

“I plugged the lead [of the air conditioner] into an extension shared with a mini-fridge and the electrical wiring suddenly exploded, burning out the fridge. Everyone in the room screamed with fright.” Fernandez said.

It wasn’t just the interrogation where unusual activity was reported. As the media gathered outside the medium’s house before he surrendered on Sunday, rumors spread about evil spirits and when a reporter suddenly fell ill, people feared there was some paranormal activity going on there too.

Teixeira denies sexually abusing hundreds of women around the world, including his own daughter, under the pretense of healing through “miracle surgeries.”

He was once interviewed by Oprah and says he once treated President Bill Clinton.

