At least 4 dead, 43 injured in high-speed train crash in Turkey (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At least four people have died and 43 have been injured in a high-speed train crash in Turkey, Reuters reports, citing government officials.

First images from the scene show vast amount of debris around the rail track and heavily damaged train cars at the scene of the crash that happened on Ankara-Konya route. Local emergency services, fire and National Medical Rescue teams (UMKE) have been dispatched to the scene of the incident, which occurred around 6:40 am Thursday morning.

Ankara'da yüksek hızlı tren üst geçide çarptı: 2 vagonun devrildiği kazada çok sayıda kişi yaralandı

The incident happened at the Marsandiz station when part of the overpass crossed by the express fell on top of the wagons, Anadolu News agency reports. As a result, at least two cars of the high-speed train were derailed.

Meanwhile, the Ankara governor’s office said the crash was caused by a collision with a local train. There has been no official word on casualties yet, but many injured people could be seen rescued from the debris.

The wounded are being transported to local hospitals by ambulances, while on-site rescue work continues.

